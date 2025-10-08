“I’m interested in that” - Jonathan Di Bella eyes superfights with Superlek, Rodtang, Takeru

Newly undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada is on top of the world, following his one-sided domination of Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video last weekend.Di Bella, the interim titleholder, successfully unified the strawweight kickboxing gold and unseated Prajanchai behind a five-round masterclass at Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Saturday.The judges’ scorecards read a unanimous decision in favor of the Italian-Canadian when it was all said and done. After the fight, Di Bella talked about potentially squaring off with some of the biggest names in ONE Championship moving forward, guys like Superlek Kiatmoo9, Takeru Segawa, and even Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Di Bella said:“Oh yeah, the super fights, I would think of maybe is at 135 [lbs], at a heavier weight—that would be cool. I’m interested in that, 100 percent. It’s an honor to be fighting, to put your name with the highest pound-for-pound fighters. And with all the Thai fighters there, they’re one of the best, all the best fighters in the world. It’s an honor to be one of the only foreigners high up there with them with all their names, and I’m honored to be there.”Di Bella against any of the flyweight elite in the world’s largest martial arts organization would be every fight fan’s dream.What’s next for Jonathan Di Bella?Now that Jonathan Di Bella has finally reclaimed the full version of the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, he wants to defend it right away before entertaining any idea of moving to Muay Thai, like he previously said.He told ONE Championship:“Yeah, true champions are always going to defend their title right away. So, whoever wants to come fight for the kickboxing belt—let’s do it. But yeah, in the future, for sure, I’d like to challenge Prajanchai for a Muay Thai fight in the future.”When asked when he could potentially make his transition to ‘the art of eight limbs’, Di Bella replied:“I don’t know—could be next year, maybe? But true champions got to defend their kickboxing belt right away.”Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.