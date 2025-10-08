  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I’m interested in that” - Jonathan Di Bella eyes superfights with Superlek, Rodtang, Takeru

“I’m interested in that” - Jonathan Di Bella eyes superfights with Superlek, Rodtang, Takeru

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Oct 08, 2025 08:32 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella - Photo by ONE Championship

Newly undisputed ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada is on top of the world, following his one-sided domination of Thai rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video last weekend.

Ad

Di Bella, the interim titleholder, successfully unified the strawweight kickboxing gold and unseated Prajanchai behind a five-round masterclass at Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Saturday.

The judges’ scorecards read a unanimous decision in favor of the Italian-Canadian when it was all said and done. After the fight, Di Bella talked about potentially squaring off with some of the biggest names in ONE Championship moving forward, guys like Superlek Kiatmoo9, Takeru Segawa, and even Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking to the promotion in a recent interview, Di Bella said:

Oh yeah, the super fights, I would think of maybe is at 135 [lbs], at a heavier weight—that would be cool. I’m interested in that, 100 percent. It’s an honor to be fighting, to put your name with the highest pound-for-pound fighters. And with all the Thai fighters there, they’re one of the best, all the best fighters in the world. It’s an honor to be one of the only foreigners high up there with them with all their names, and I’m honored to be there.”
Ad

Di Bella against any of the flyweight elite in the world’s largest martial arts organization would be every fight fan’s dream.

What’s next for Jonathan Di Bella?

Now that Jonathan Di Bella has finally reclaimed the full version of the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title, he wants to defend it right away before entertaining any idea of moving to Muay Thai, like he previously said.

Ad

He told ONE Championship:

“Yeah, true champions are always going to defend their title right away. So, whoever wants to come fight for the kickboxing belt—let’s do it. But yeah, in the future, for sure, I’d like to challenge Prajanchai for a Muay Thai fight in the future.”

When asked when he could potentially make his transition to ‘the art of eight limbs’, Di Bella replied:

Ad
“I don’t know—could be next year, maybe? But true champions got to defend their kickboxing belt right away.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications