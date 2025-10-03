WATCH: Jonathan Di Bella shares a day in the life of his latest preparations for Prajanchai rematch

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is determined to unify his division's championship belts in his scheduled return to action this week. Aided by his team, he has ensured he is well prepared to see his goal through.
The Canadian-Italian star headlines ONE Fight Night 36 on Oct. 3 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. He will battle reigning strawweight kickboxing king Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a marquee unification match.
The showdown is a rematch of their first encounter in June last year, where the Thai superstar defeated Di Bella to claim the then-vacant strawweight gold.
In a recent video feature shared on Facebook, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout gave a glimpse of a typical day for him in the lead-up to his rematch with Prajanchai. The reel covered his routine from morning to night, including working on his game at Superbon Training Camp and his recovery regimen after training.
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out the video post below:
Jonathan Di Bella put himself in a position to battle Prajanchai in a unification match after claiming the interim belt in March. He defeated Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao by unanimous decision in their battle of former ONE strawweight kickboxing champions.
Meanwhile, ONE Fight Night 36 will mark the first time that Prajanchai will be defending his kickboxing gold since winning it. Apart from the kickboxing belt, he also holds the strawweight Muay Thai strap.
ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is available in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Jonathan Di Bella looks to make rematch against Prajanchai a short one
In trying to unify the ONE strawweight kickboxing championship belts, Jonathan Di Bella said he intends to make his rematch against Prajanchai at ONE Fight Night 36 a short one.
The interim champion made his intentions known in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:
"This fight can end any second, or it can end up going the five rounds, especially against Prajanchai. I know I'm going to win because I'm not going to make this a close fight. And that's all. I'm going to leave it at that."
Jonathan Di Bella has won back-to-back matches since losing to Prajanchai for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in June 2024.