"I'm just fighting for my dreams" - Ilia Topuria shares details of respectful exchange with Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 face-off

With UFC 298 fast approaching, Ilia Topuria has opened up regarding the seemingly respectful exchange between himself and Alexander Volkanovski during one of their most notable fight-week interactions. The undefeated Topuria (14-0 MMA) is scheduled to face reigning UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (26-3 MMA) for the 145-pound title at the UFC 298 event on Feb. 17, 2024.

The lead-up to their highly-anticipated showdown has been marked by considerable trash talk by both fighters against one another. Many in the MMA realm have pointed out that Topuria, in particular, adopted a strategy of relentlessly targeting 'The Great' with verbal jabs.

On that note, they exchanged fiery jibes during the UFC 298 pre-fight press conference. However, during their face-off towards the end of the press conference, 'El Matador' expressed his respect for the champion. Topuria stated:

"I respect you as a person, as a professional. I'm just fighting for my dreams."

Watch the cordial Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria face-off below:

In an interview with Sportsnet's Aaron Bronsteter, Ilia Topuria was asked how he feels one day away from possibly achieving his dream of becoming a UFC champion. He responded by asserting that it's "amazing" and that he's thankful to God for the opportunities he's got. Furthermore, they discussed how tough weight cuts are for fighters.

Nevertheless, 'El Matador' indicated that he's had "one of the most professional weight cuts" of his life. He further implied that he isn't feeling any extra pressure going into his first UFC title bout.

Bronsteter then questioned him about their respectful face-off/staredown at the press conference. Touching upon the same, Topuria said:

"I told him like, that's what I really feel. Right? I respect him as a person, as a professional. I'm just fighting for my dreams. And that's it. He seems like a great human being. He fights for giving a better life to his family, which I respect a lot. He did a lot of great things in his whole career. So, how can you not respect that? Right? But I have to fight for my dreams, too."

Watch Topuria address the topic below (1:01):

Expand Tweet

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: 'The Great' offers decisive prediction for UFC 298 clash

Ilia Topuria has been taking no prisoners, specifically going all out with verbal volleys en route to his title shot against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. Besides, following his final training session in his native Australia, before heading to the U.S., 'The Great' took to his YouTube channel and offered a confident prediction.

The 35-year-old Alexander Volkanovski explained that the 27-year-old Ilia Topuria is young and confident. Regardless, he warned that he'll surely humble 'El Matador' at UFC 298. Taking aim at the Germany-born Georgian-Spanish MMA stalwart, 'The Great' insinuated that he'll dominantly beat him. 'Volk' added, however, that Topuria would bounce back from the loss. He said:

''Prediction is, I teach him a good lesson. He's going to be embarrassed, he's gonna eat some of his words."

Watch Volkanovski's assessment below (4.43):