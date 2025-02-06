“I’m not here just to give it to the judges” - Ellis Badr Barboza vows to stop Thai icon Prajanchai and take home the gold

Ellis Badr Barboza has no intention of letting his fight with Prajanchai reach the judges' scorecards.

After impressing in his first two promotional appearances, Barboza will look to leave the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with 26 pounds of gold when he challenges reigning two-sport king Prajanchai for the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

It all goes down this Friday night, Feb. 7, at ONE Fight Night 28 airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With his first shot at a ONE world championship mere hours away, the British knockout artist made it clear that he has no intention of leaving it in the hands of the judges. Barboza said:

“This fight, I’m only going for a knockout. Of course, I would do whatever I can to make sure I’m ahead on the scorecards. But I’m not here just to give it to the judges. I’m here to finish him and take the belt straight back to the UK.”

Prajanchai ready to break out every weapon he has to defeat Ellis Badr Barboza

Needless to say, getting a finish over Prajanchai will be no easy task.

Thus far, only one man has been able to stop the Thai superstar inside the Circle — that being former ONE world champion Joseph Lasiri.

Since then, Prajanchai has won five straight, including a brutal 88-second KO of Lasiri in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 46.

Going into his first strawweight Muay Thai title defense, Prajanchai plans on using every weapon at his disposal to not just beat Ellis Badr Barboza but to finish him. Speaking to ONE, Prajanchai said:

“But I have more than just the knees. I have so many surprises for him. Fists, punches, knees, elbows – all of the Muay Thai weapons will surely be given to him.”

Who leaves with their hand raised at the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship strapped around their waist?

ONE Championship fans can watch ONE Fight Night 28 live on Amazon Prime Video in both the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, Feb. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.