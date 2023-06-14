"I'm just happy you're not eating dogs" - Helen Yee sparks outrage after revisiting unhinged racial remark from Sean Strickland

Helen Yee recently caused Twitter to go haywire after she revisited a rather outrageous remark made by none other than Sean Strickland.

'Tarzan' is one of the UFC's most unique and entertaining characters, but he consistently pushes the boundaries of acceptability, like talking openly about wanting to kill a man inside the octagon during press conferences.

Helen Yee recently interviewed Sean Strickland, where she mentioned that she knows where to find every 'all-you-can-eat buffets'. 'Tarzan' responded with this:

"Okay well, f***ing I'm just happy you're not eating dogs."

Yee responded with this:

"My dad did"

Watch the exchange below from 9:30:

Sean Strickland has several hilarious interviews with Helen Yee, however, his racial remark made at her expense during an interview has divided MMA Twitter.

Yee quote-tweeted a clip of Strickland's comment, which drew an array of responses. She posted this:

@krqessports seemed appalled by the remark:

"I can't believe he said that to you."

@DrakeRiggs_ said this:

"Threw dad under the bus with the quickness."

@TrevorNovelo was equally shocked by Strickland and Yee, and said this:

"Helen this entire clip is f***ing bananas"

@AJenkingsBrother was more taken aback by the swift response from the MMA journalist than the initial comment by Strickland, and said this:

"What a response"

@EddypEmac said this:

"Next time say i gave it up for new year resolution this year"

Helen Yee congratulates Sean Strickland on starting a podcast; 'Tarzan' cracks another Chinese joke

Sean Stickland appeared ready to offend a nation during his recent interview with Helen Yee. The UFC middleweight contender made several racially-based jokes during his interview with the MMA journalist which could certainly rub people the wrong way.

'Tarzan' was congratulated by Yee for starting a podcast alongside his teammate and fellow UFC middleweight Chris Curtis called The Man Dance. Sean Strickland took the opportunity to crack a joke with Yee and said this:

"So here's the thing man, I have this guy Lance, he's putting all this s**t together. He just tells me to show up and I show up and we're gonna try and not get f***ing canceled. I don't know if it's gonna happen, but you know. I'm trying to get this Chinese money, if there's any big Chinese sponsors. What's it called, the big phone company? Helen you could hook me up?!"

