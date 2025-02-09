"I'm the king here for now" - Khamzat Chimaev shuts down Islam Makhachev's middleweight title ambitions against Dricus du Plessis

Khamzat Chimaev shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev potentially moving up to the middleweight division and shut down the idea of the Dagestani fighting Dricus du Plessis for the title.

Following his fourth successful title defense at UFC 311 against Renato Moicano, the reigning lightweight champion expressed his desire to move up to 185 pounds and challenge du Plessis. However, many fans believe it’s the wrong move and suggest that Makhachev should instead fight his friend Belal Muhammad at 170 pounds. Makhachev, however, has dismissed the idea of fighting Muhammad.

Chimaev delivered a dominant performance at UFC 308 against Robert Whittaker, submitting the former middleweight champion in the first round via face crank, which left the Australian’s teeth misaligned. The victory cemented Chimaev as the next contender in line for the middleweight title.

With Chimaev likely to face ‘Stillknocks’ next, he was asked about Makhachev’s potential move to middleweight. ‘Borz’ dismissed the idea, emphasizing that the UFC wouldn't allow him to jump directly to 185 pounds. Instead, he suggested that the Dagestani star compete at welterweight first while asserting his own dominance at middleweight. The Chechen-born fighter said:

“If he wants to let him do it, if it's du Plessis or not, Islam can fight anyone, it's just about his capabilities. I will fight anyone I want as well. If Islam gets his shot, let him fight for it. If not, what can I say? I don’t think they’ll let him jump two weight divisions. He’d better fight at 170… As for 185, I’m the king here for now.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below:

Islam Makhachev’s coach believes Khamzat Chimaev and Makhachev are on the same level

Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, appeared on Red Corner MMA following UFC 308 and compared Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev as fighters. Mendez asserted that both fighters are on the same level but emphasized that their styles make them fundamentally different just like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev:

“I think they’re the same level, but they’re different [styles]… They’re not the same fighter, they’re just different, just like Khabib and Islam – they’re the same level but they’re different, and Khamzat’s different.”

Check out Javier Mendez’s comments below (11:54):

