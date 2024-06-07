“I’m here to be a legend” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon gunning for god-tier status in ONE Championship

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand doesn't just want to be known as one of the most dominant world champions in combat sports today.

The 26-year-old Thai phenom seeks immortality, and wants to establish himself as a legend in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang says he can't wait to step inside the Circle anew and remind fans what they've been missing.

'The Iron Man' stated:

"I’m here to be a legend at ONE Championship. It’s time to remind everyone what ‘The Iron Man’ is all about."

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to lock horns with 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric in the co-main event at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show airs this Friday night, June 7th, in U.S. primetime.

Rodtang is coming off an arm injury he suffered earlier this year. Now fully recovered, 'The Iron Man' is confident he can take care of business against the tough Denis Puric this weekend.

He added:

"I’m the kind of guy who solves puzzles during the fight. No matter what he brings, I’ve got the tools to handle it."

Rodtang Jitmuangnon tells fans not to fall for Denis Puric's bluff: "What he told everyone is a lie and I will beat him"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric has told anyone who was willing to listen that he will shock the world and defeat 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon this Friday night.

However, the 26-year-old Thai megastar believes that's just a bunch of hot air, and will proceed to silence the 39-year-old veteran in the Circle.

Rodtang said at the ONE 167 press conference yesterday:

"Yes, I know that Denis has been calling me out many many times and everybody has the right to call someone out especially Denis has been making a very good performance. But, this Saturday, you will see Denis, what he told everyone is a lie and I will beat him."