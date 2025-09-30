"I’m on a level where I can beat him" - Jiri Prochazka comes clean on sharing UFC 320 card with Alex Pereira after two losses

Seems like Jiri Prochazka has figured out what went wrong in his rivalry with Alex Pereira. Twice beaten by the Brazilian, Prochazka is back on the UFC 320 card that also features the former UFC light heavyweight champion, and he insists the focus is no longer on mystical forces or outside distractions.Prochazka had stirred headlines last year with claims that Pereira leaned on black magic to gain an edge. The Czech contender even admitted those beliefs pulled his attention away from his preparation.Pereira brushed off the accusations and went on to defeat him in both meetings, at UFC 295 and then at UFC 303. For Prochazka, those defeats forced a reset in his approach.Now, he says the answer is inward rather than outward. Over the past year, he has worked on sharpening his mentality, embracing meditation, and letting go of the urge to pin losses on anything beyond his own performance.Speaking to the media during UFC 320 fight week, Prochazka said:&quot;This is something that I already deal with. You know me, I meditate and do a lot of inner work... I can’t have that attitude of vendetta towards him. The only thing I can say is I believe I’m on a level where I can beat [Magomed] Ankalaev or Pereira.&quot;Check out Jiri Prochazka's comments below:Khalil Rountree Jr. prepares to crack the Jiri Prochazka puzzle at UFC 320Khalil Rountree Jr. enters UFC 320 with momentum and the belief that he is within touching distance of a second championship opportunity. The veteran faces former titleholder Jiri Prochazka in Las Vegas.He views the matchup as potentially his most complex challenge yet. Rountree’s rise accelerated after a hard-fought showing against Alex Pereira and a decisive win over Jamahal Hill. Prochazka’s unorthodox style presents a puzzle that Rountree is determined to solve, and he believes victory will secure his case as the division’s next title challenger.Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 320, Rountree said:&quot;If you think about a puzzle, I've never really seen this puzzle in person. I've got to go crack it. If and when I do, it's going to be very interesting to watch from a fighter and fan perspective. People who enjoy the strategy in fighting and stuff like that.&quot;He added:&quot;Yeah, I think the fans will enjoy it. The two guys in there, we're going to feel the pain. We've got to feel it. There's excitement behind it. There are good feelings behind it, but at the end of the day, being in that experience and actually cracking the puzzle, it'll feel good to get the job done and see it all together.&quot;