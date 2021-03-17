'I'm like Dennis Rodman' - Kevin Holland explains why he's similar to the NBA legend

UFC middleweight Kevin Holland has said that he is similar to NBA legend Dennis Rodman because, like the latter, he can also indulge in distractions while performing at the highest level.

Ahead of his UFC Vegas 22 fight against Derek Brunson on March 20, Kevin Holland made an appearance on the MMA Fighting show What The Heck.

Kevin Holland was asked if he would stay in shape to step in for any of the middleweight contender fights in April. The TrailBlazer told that he will be ready to fight on any card after a much-needed two-week break, while drawing a comparison of himself with Dennis Rodman in his ability to compete immediately after a short break.

"All I need Derek Brunson to do is cut me open, coz then I get two weeks off from the gym, and I need that... We've been working hard, and I'll take two weeks off. Two weeks off means I am ready to go, (all in to) the first (middleweight) fight in April... That doesn't mean I am done. It just means I get to go and have a couple of days under the sun. After I am done having a couple of days under the sun, back to business. I am like Dennis Rodman, you know what I mean... I can go party hard as hell one night and then win the championship the next night. Don't play with me, I'd do it," Kevin Holland said.

Why did Kevin Holland compare himself with Dennis Rodman?

Kevin Holland's comparison with Dennis Rodman was in reference to the latter's performances in the 1997-98 NBA season.

After holding the team together in the first 35 games in teammate Scottie Pippen's absence due to ankle surgery, Rodman was granted a short 48-hour vacation in Las Vegas by his coaches. However, The Worm did not lose an edge on his return and became a winner that season.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland is one of the most active fighters on the roster right now. He is scheduled to fight Derek Brunson in his sixth professional fight in less than a year.

Advertisement

Multiple high-stakes middleweight fights are scheduled for April 2021, but Kevin Holland claims he will be ready to step in for any of them at short notice, if required, and emerge victorious.

Kevin Holland (21-5 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Derek Brunson (21-7 MMA, 12-5 UFC) are scheduled to fight in the five-round main event of UFC Vegas 22, which is scheduled to take place on March 20, 2021 in the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.