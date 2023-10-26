"I'm not like you" - Khamzat Chimaev posts spine-chilling video in response to being called "crazy" by his close ones

Khamzat Chimaev has posted a hair-raising video in response to being called "crazy" by his close friends and family.

Chimaev recently returned to action after over a year out from MMA when he faced Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 this past weekend. 'Borz' had initially been scheduled to face Paulo Costa, before the Brazilian was forced out through injury and Kamaru Usman stepped up on just over a week's notice.

The pair fought a closely contested three rounds at 185 pounds, which saw Chimaev get the nod via majority decision. His dominant wrestling-heavy first round proved to be the biggest difference maker, as all three judges scored it 10-8 in his favor.

Following the biggest victory of his career so far, Khamzat Chimaev has taken to social media this week to address those in his close circle who have called him "crazy" for wanting to become an MMA star.

In the spine-chilling video, Chimaev admitted that he wants to be "crazy" so he can achieve success in the octagon:

"People like my close people are like 'You crazy, you that, you this.' Yeah I am crazy. I wanna be crazy. I wanna make money. I wanna be different. I don't want to be like you. I'm a different animal, you know, so I'm not like you. I will show everybody that I am the hardest fighter in the world."

Sean Strickland shares story about previous interaction with Khamzat Chimaev

Sean Strickland recently shared a story that involved himself and his potential future opponent Khamzat Chimaev.

'Tarzan' spoke to UFC Fight Pass following Chimaev's victory against Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. The win for 'Borz' has all but confirmed he will be next in line to face Strickland for the middleweight title.

According to 'Tarzan', he and Chimaev once had a misunderstanding, leading to Strickland challenging 'Borz' to a fight:

"One day I made phone with Chechen and he misunderstood what I said. It was more of like a compliment to the fighter and he sent me message talking sh*t and I said, 'Chimaev, you misunderstood but I will see you tomorrow at 3 o'clock, gloves or no gloves, turn up.' And guess what? No show, no answer, we talked it out."

Strickland added:

"Me and him are fu*king different. Chimaev can be right here, I will fight that man to death right here."

