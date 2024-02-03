"I'm lucky to be alive right now" - Dominick Reyes discloses reason for withdrawal from Carlos Ulberg fight in March

In late January, Dominick Reyes withdrew from his scheduled UFC Fight Night 241 matchup with Carlos Ulberg. Now, 'The Devastator' has revealed the reason behind his withdrawal, and it has nothing to do with an injury suffered during training or delays triggered by contract issues.

Instead, Reyes' withdrawal from the bout was caused by a harrowing medical emergency that posed life-threatening concerns for the UFC light heavyweight. Given his current situation, he is focused on anything but fighting. Instead, his health has taken his attention.

"I ended up getting blood clots. Deep vein thrombosis. So yeah, I'm out for a minute... I'm lucky to be alive right now, that's always nice."

Expand Tweet

Thrombosis is the result of blood clots forming in one's blood vessels, leading to blockages in the body's blood flow. In Reyes' case, he disclosed that the blood clots in his body formed in his veins, leading to obstructions in blood flowing to his heart.

The medical emergency only further delays Reyes' planned return, as he has not fought since a brutal knockout loss to Ryan Spann back on Nov. 12, 2022. Fans were eager for his octagon return, especially after a lengthy layoff, as many believed it would have helped rejuvenate his chin.

'The Devastator' has experienced an unfortunate turn of events career-wise. At one point, he was an undefeated phenom who subsequently challenged Jon Jones for light heavyweight gold, dragging the 205-pound titleholder to hell and back in a bout that many observers felt he had won.

Nevertheless, he lost the fight via unanimous decision and was never the same again. He descended from a fighter who nearly forced Jones to taste defeat to now being on a four-fight losing streak, with three of those losses being vicious knockouts.

Dominick Reyes' greatest wins

While he never fulfilled his dreams of capturing UFC gold and seems even more unlikely to do so now with his string of knockout losses and medical issues, Dominick Reyes does have quality wins on his record. To date, his greatest wins are over Chris Weidman and Jared Cannonier.

Weidman is a former middleweight champion who, at the time, made his light heavyweight debut in search of a change in scenery. Unfortunately, he was quickly knocked out by 'The Devastator' in round one.

Check out Dominick Reyes knocking out Chris Weidman:

Expand Tweet

Similarly, Cannonier, an ex-middleweight title challenger and former heavyweight, also lost to Reyes via first-round knockout.