"I'm a man, I hit back" - Tai Tuivasa launches scathing attack on Greg Hardy

Tai Tuivasa's rivalry with Greg Hardy continues to grow even after knocking out the former NFL star at UFC 264. During their fight, the Australian had connected a brutal punch to Hardy's left eye that dropped him to the canvas.

'Bam Bam' recently uploaded a post to his Instagram where he mocked Hardy for "talking sh*t" after their UFC 264 bout. Tuivasa said he'll "smack" Hardy's other eye if he keeps disrespecting him.

Tuivasa's comments stem from remarks Hardy made after UFC 264. The 32-year-old American had said he made Tuivasa do the "chicken dance" after he landed a huge left hand that wobbled 'Bam Bam' for a moment.

Before the fight, Hardy had also promised to break Tai Tuivasa's face.

In another Instagram post, Hardy stated he made a "rookie mistake" against Tuivasa.

"Talk n sh*t all 2021. It’s me vs me, I have to stop making rookie mistakes. There is not F N excuse for that Ish but my real ones know you can’t kill the kraken and you for damn sure can’t kill the prince. So bring it. I’ll be back. Thank you to the UFC and good sh*t by Tai Tuivasa all respect and great win," Hardy wrote.

Tai Tuivasa wants to face a ranked opponent in his next fight

Now that he is on a three-fight win streak, Tai Tuivasa is keen on entering the divisional rankings once again. In his post-fight interview at UFC 264, Tuivasa told Joe Rogan that he is expecting the UFC to pit him against a ranked opponent in his next fight.

After making his promotional debut in 2017, the 28-year-old secured three consecutive victories to break into the heavyweight division's top 15.

However, Tuivasa's rapid rise to stardom was short lived. He lost his next three fights against Junior dos Santos, Blagoy Ivanov, and Sergey Spivak, which threw him out of the rankings.

It seems the Australian has now found his lost rhythm, winning all three of his previous fights via KO/TKO. His professional MMA record stands at 12-3, with 11 of his wins coming by way of KO/TKO.

Edited by Harvey Leonard