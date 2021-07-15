3 changes Greg Hardy needs to make to stay in the game

Greg Hardy, the former NFL defensive end-turned MMA fighter, is in trouble. Following his round one knockout out loss to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264, it was revealed that his UFC career may be in jeopardy. UFC president Dana White has expressed uncertainty about Hardy’s future following his fourth professional loss.

Hardy has proven to be unpopular with fans owing to several issues outside of the octagon.

Hardy’s standout football career was hampered by a much-publicised assault trial. In the years after, he was also caught in possession of cocaine. His signing with the UFC was met with a poor reception. For a long time, Dana White appeared to be one of his biggest supporters which makes current developments all the more alarming.

If the former Carolina Panther is to get his MMA career back on track, there are several things he needs to do. Here are three changes he must make:

#3. Dedicate more time to his grappling

Allen Crowder gets the win over former NFL player Greg Hardy after Hardy was disqualified for an illegal knee strike.



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/PM351eSbr4 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 20, 2019

Greg Hardy’s UFC debut was less than stellar to say the least. Marching in to do battle with Allen Crowder, Hardy got himself disqualified after kneeing his grounded opponent in round two. Prior to the disastrous finish, Hardy seemed to be in the lead.

For the first time in his career, however, Hardy found himself the victim of a takedown. While he fought out of it, it was obvious the damage was done and he was exhausted from the physical stress of it.

Proving to still hold the strength advantage over Crowder, he had him almost in a rather awkward headlock when the knee flew in. For Hardy, the combination of his grappling inexperience and hot temper (we’ll get to that shortly) cost him his first showing in the octagon.

A late starter in MMA, ‘The Prince of War’ relies almost entirely on his brain-rattling punches. If he is to ever realize his full potential as a fighter, Greg Hardy needs to start sparring with grapplers non-stop. Not only does his ground game technique need work, his conditioning off his feet does too. If Hardy were to relentlessly apply himself to submission wrestling, he would be much better off. Both his technique and durability would see a big boost over time.

#2. Hardy needs to work on his temper

Greg Hardy hits hard. Really hard. Six of his seven victories have come by way of TKO/KO due to his punches feeling like trucks. The explosive aggression with which Hardy launches himself into his shots is a double-edged sword. On one hand, when they land, it’s often game over. When they don’t, however, the ferocious Hardy suddenly finds himself badly exposed.

This was evident in his vicious defeat to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264. Hardy initially rocked an increasingly spaghetti-legged Tuivasa with a series of strikes. Unfortunately, Hardy got too caught up in his nearing victory and sped in, all guns blazing, with his chin totally exposed. Needless to say, his error here was fatal.

Hardy is very agile for a heavyweight and, going all the way back to his days in the NFL, boasts exceptionally explosive speed.. Had he played it a little more safely against the slower, heavier Tuivasa, he could have dragged him into the later rounds. In that time, he could've kept peppering Tuivasa with quick shots and worn him down until the fight was won.

Many great fighters from both MMA and boxing such as Mike Tyson and Conor McGregor have lauded the benefits of techniques such as hypnosis, visualization and meditation. The benefits can include better focus, quicker thinking and a more level-headed temperament in the heat of battle. Perhaps Hardy should try immersing himself in such practices before his next fight.

#1. Hardy needs to work on his boxing technique

Greg Hardy is all-offence all the time and as entertaining as that can be, it’s a dangerous way to fight. As important as seasoning his overall fighting skills and strategies are, nothing is more essential to ‘The Prince of War’ right now than defense.

The college football standout’s supreme striking power would be complemented greatly by improved head movement and the tucking of his chin. Furthermore, if Hardy were to integrate feints into his style, his opponents would struggle to handle his shots all the more.

With improved defensive movements, a better-protected chin and the unpredictability of a good feint, Hardy’s striking would become considerably more lethal. He has the strength, now he just needs to finish fine tuning the skill. Should he be able to jazz up his punches and kicks in such a manner, it would adequately cover most of his biggest flaws in the octagon.

Edited by Jack Cunningham