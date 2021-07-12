Best memes on Twitter from UFC 264

UFC 264 was jam-packed with entertainment. All the fighters who featured on the stacked card dazzled the T-Mobile Arena audience with their exciting performances.

Although the highly-anticipated main event had an anticlimactic end, it perfectly summed up the PPV's nerve-racking six hours.

A string of highlight-reel knockouts, a controversial stoppage and a horrific injury were all it took for the event to start trending online. And as usual, the netizens made sure that fans had something to laugh about.

That said, let's take a look at some of the best memes to emerge out of UFC 264:

When Conor tried to jump on the gilly against Dustin pic.twitter.com/8mI673yGfs — 🅂🅃🅄 💯 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔥 (@mma_stu) July 11, 2021

michel pereira at the end of the round pic.twitter.com/JPIA1icgDO — Stanky (@stankymma) July 11, 2021

lyoto machida watching that choke pic.twitter.com/BezmJBV5BB — Stanky (@stankymma) July 10, 2021

Dustin Poirier pulling up to Conor McGregor’s hospital room tonight pic.twitter.com/GurU9tTC04 — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) July 11, 2021

Conor McGregor: ‘I can’t get up, my ankle is broken’

Joe Rogan: ‘Have you tried DMT?’ #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/2Bww2FwssT — Kenneth the Badass (@KennethBadass) July 11, 2021

How did Marc Goddard miss this bro pic.twitter.com/SdnFad0RhT — 🇺🇸𝗟𝗶𝗹 𝗨𝘇𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘇𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝘁 𝟳🇸🇴 (@BabyPluto2020) July 11, 2021

Who were the biggest winners at UFC 264?

Seven out of the 12 fights at UFC 264 were finished by either knockout or submission, making the PPV one of the most entertaining events of the year.

Dricus Du Plessis and Tai Tuivasa walked home with the Performance of the Night bonus. The South African fighter knocked out Trevon Giles in the second round with a thunderous cross right, while Tuivasa made quick work of Greg Hardy, finishing him in little over a minute.

The Fight of the Night honor was awarded to the bantamweight bout between Sean O'Malley and Kris Moutinho. Joe Rogan called Moutinho a "green haired zombie" owing to the relentless pressure he put on 'Sugar' despite sustaining a great deal of damage. With just 30 seconds left of the fight, referee Herb Dean called a stop to the contest.

The exciting welterweight clash that featured Michel Pereira and Niko Price was also a barnburner. Both men traded heavy blows throughout the fight and also showcased their grappling efficiency.

Gilbert Burns, too, looked sharp in his fight with Stephen Thompson. The Brazilian returned to the win column as he defeated Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson via a unanimous decision.

However, the biggest winner at UFC 264 was undoubtedly Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' registered his second straight win over Conor McGregor, which has set him up for a lightweight title fight opposite Charles Oliveira.

After the UFC 264 main event, Poirier respectfully called out 'Do Bronx' and declared that he is ready to take on the lightweight champion.

