“I’m a massive fan” - Nico Carrillo sees himself fighting for featherweight gold against Shadow in near future

Scottish knockout artist Nico Carrillo has his sights set on capturing the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

‘King of the North’ acknowledges that fellow fellow-ranked contender Shadow Singha Mawynn is on the same path, and they’ll likely collide in the near future.

The No.4-ranked contender addressed the Thai striker’s unprecedented rise and even admitted he’s a fan of his aggressive fighting style.

Carrillo sang praises for Shadow in an interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP):

“I [think] Shadow is amazing. His combinations and his volume of fighting and yeah, I’m a massive fan of Shadow. I think he’s a great fighter and I can’t wait to fight him.”

Watch the full SCMP interview:

After moving up from bantamweight, Carrillo made an immediate impact when he flattened legendary striker Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in one round.

Meanwhile, that potential clash with Shadow may come sooner, especially with both having fights lined up.

Carrillo returns to action against American Luke 'The Chef' Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37 on November 7.

Shadow, on the other hand, will run it back with 'The Eagle' Mohamed Younes Rabah at ONE Fight Night 38 on December 5.

North American Prime Video subscribers can watch both events for free, as it happens live in US Primetime.

Nico Carrillo warns Luke Lessei about impending showdown

Nico Carrillo will gladly engage in a bloodbath if Luke Lessei decides to be overly aggressive.

'King of the North' took note of 'The Chef's' fan-pleasing style and said he'd gladly trade strike for strike with the flashy American striker.

He told SCMP in the same interview:

“I also think if you want to come fight me as well, it’s up to you, but it’s all the same for me. It doesn’t really matter who wants to fight me. I will have planned for the fight and by fight night, I’ll just be putting what I’ve worked on together.”

