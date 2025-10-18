Nico Carrillo looking forward to "fun fight" against Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37

Fourth-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender Nico Carrillo of Scotland knows that dangerous American striker Luke Lessei will match him strike for strike at ONE Fight Night 37.

These two flashy 155-pound strikers will trade heavy leather on Friday, Nov. 7, live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand.

Knowing ‘The Chef’s' penchant for figuring in exhilarating bouts, Carrillo is looking forward to an all-action war.

‘King of the North’ shared in his pre-event interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Just a fun fight, are the words that come to mind, to be honest. It doesn’t matter, you know me, who’s on the contract, it’s always the same mindset and the same outcome for me.”

After going 4-1 at bantamweight, Carrilo made the jump to featherweight and left a lasting impression right away.

The 27-year-old knockout artist decimated eight-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last April.

His explosive knockout of ‘Killer Kid’ disrupted the division and announced his entry as a legitimate threat.

The Glasgow native also owns frightening finishes over Thai veterans Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

Meanwhile, Lessei has also captivated fans with his dazzling striking in victories over Eddie Abasolo and, most recently, Canada's Cody Jerome via first-round TKO.

Confirmed fights for ONE Fight Night 37

The main event will feature Ukrainian destroyer Roman Kryklia taking on ONE debutant Samet Agdeve of Turkey for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world championship.

Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (bantamweight Muay Thai)

Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei (featherweight Muay Thai)

Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Elbek Alyshov (bantamweight MMA)

Gilbert Nakatani vs. Eko Roni Saputra (flyweight MMA)

Nakrob Fairtex vs. Taiki Naito (flyweight Muay Thai)

ONE Fight Night 37 broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Nov. 7, exclusively on Prime Video for North American viewers.

