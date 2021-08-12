"I'm doing more for MMA than Tyron ever has" - Jake Paul demands to be backed by the MMA community for Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul wants the support of the MMA community for his fight against Tyron Woodley because of all that he has done for the sport.

The younger Paul brother commented under a post by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani where the journalist asked if the MMA community was supporting Tyron Woodley in the fight.

"I'm doing more for MMA than Tyron ever has so maybe they should back me?!" Jake Paul wrote in the comments section.

Jake Paul comments under Ariel Helwani's post

Jake Paul is set to face Tyron Woodley in a cruiserweight battle on Saturday, August 29, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

While Jake Paul's claim that he has contributed towards the sport of mixed martial arts is obviously part of the trash-talk, some believe that 'The Problem Child' has indeed drawn attention to certain aspects, such as fighter's compensation. Jake Paul has been waging war with UFC president Dana White for a while now and has urged the promotion to pay the fighters more.

Jake Paul has been consistent in his call-outs aimed at Dana White regarding the matter and followed up his initial tweet with several others.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Jake Paul took a shot at the UFC chief yet again, after White commented on 'The Problem Child' having a 'short shelf life' as a boxer.

"He sees what I’m doing to his business model. I’m affecting his pockets. I’m talking about fighter pay. This guy’s betting $7 million on blackjack, but his fighters are starting GoFundMe pages. There’s all this bad press about him coming out because of me, and that’s messing up his business, and he’s going to say whatever he can to diminish what I have going on, and try to ruin it. What he doesn’t understand about the internet is him talking about me only adds fuel to my fire," Jake Paul said.

Watch Jake Paul's interview below:

Jake Paul invites Tokyo Olympics participants from Ohio to his fight

In his latest tweet, Jake Paul has announced an invitation to the athletes hailing from his hometown Ohio who participated in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The event, organized by Showtime Boxing, will welcome all 14 men and women who represented Ohio to the venue on August 29.

14 Olympians, and 6 of them medaled! That’s 43%.



Overall USA sent 657 Athletes overall and won 113 medals… 17%..



There’s clearly something different in that Ohio water / milk



Need to send more Ohioans to the Olympics — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 11, 2021

Previously, Jake Paul tagged gold medalist pole vaulter Katie Nageotte, personally welcoming her to the event.

Amazing stat.. U.S. women won 66 medals, comprising a record 58.4% of the American total.. that’s insane!! One of those women is Gold medalist @ktnago13 from Cleveland! Katie if you are reading this I hope you will come to my fight in Cleveland as my guest on August 29th🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/sTJN7T0Szh — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 9, 2021

Edited by Utathya Ghosh