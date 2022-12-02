Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson and Kevin Holland shared a hilarious moment before their UFC Fight Night headliner on December 3.

During the UFC: Orlando fight week, ‘Wonderboy’ and Holland did a face-to-face interview on the UFC’s YouTube channel. ‘Trailblazer’ had this to say about the probability of Thompson surviving in prison:

“F**k yeah, he would survive in prison. I mean, he might drop the soap a couple of times to make it by the night, but you’d be okay.”

‘Wonderboy’, who's a genuinely nice-guy and loved by everyone for his gentle nature, shocked everyone with a story:

“Dude, I pray that I don’t ever go to jail. I spent a weekend one time, and it was the worst. Yeah, dude. Just skinny-dipping [swimming naked], man. They had cameras, and we had no idea. There were girls involved. They put cameras up 'cause somebody vandalized the pool the week before. So, they were trying to get us… I was like, I’m never going back.”

The vibe was friendly, but that will change on December 3. ‘Wonderboy’ and Holland are both coming off a loss and would be eager to pick up a W. The UFC: Orlando main event will put the winner back on track for a welterweight title shot.

UFC @ufc The first interaction between your #UFCOrlando main eventers couldn't have been any more friendly 🤝 The first interaction between your #UFCOrlando main eventers couldn't have been any more friendly 🤝 https://t.co/oFYTEvZ7sc

Watch Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson tell his jail story below:

UFC @ufc



[ Watch the full Wonderboy spent a weekend in jail?!?!? 🤯[ Watch the full #UFCOrlando main event interview now: ufc.ac/3VKwRJr Wonderboy spent a weekend in jail?!?!? 🤯[ Watch the full #UFCOrlando main event interview now: ufc.ac/3VKwRJr ] https://t.co/8WcBd1obOL

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson still has world-title aspirations

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson is running out of time to become UFC champion.

The 39-year-old lost his last two fights against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, who utilized their wrestling to nullify Thompson's otherworldly stand-up game.

Although ‘Wonderboy’ is the No.6-ranked welterweight, he’s multiple wins away from a title shot. During the 'UFC Journey' series, Thompson had this to say:

"Not a whole lot of people get to fight for the title. I fought for it twice, and I didn't get it. I know I'm two or three fights away from getting another title shot. I know there's a murderer's row in front of me, that's why I love this game, because of the chess match. December 3rd...my hand's going to be raised at the end of this fight, then I'm gonna go for the title."

Kevin Holland is currently the betting favorite (-170), according to DraftKings sportsbook. ‘Trailblazer’ lost his last fight against Khamzat Chimaev in September. Three months later, he's looking to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, the UFC: Orlando main event also gives 'Wonderboy' an opportunity to re-insert himself into the title-picture at 170lbs.

Poll : 0 votes