“I’m on a non-stop journey to up my game” – Xiong Jing Nan eager to showcase improvement in sweet science

At ONE Fight Night 14, Xiong Jing Nan will return to the circle to compete in a contest that is the first of its kind.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion has produced a dominant streak competing in MMA, but now she will look to challenge herself in one particular area.

There’s no doubt that one of the biggest strengths that the strawweight MMA queen brings to the table is her boxing, a discipline she used to compete under before transitioning into a mixed martial artist.

Next Friday, September 29, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, she will put this to the test in a ruleset that will see her compete in boxing with four-ounce MMA gloves.

Facing Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, an elite Muay Thai fighter in her own right, Xiong is excited to challenge herself in new and unique ways under the ONE Championship banner.

For this camp, she has been working solely on her boxing to add new facets to her game and improve her sharpness, which will benefit her in her next title defense.

In an interview with MixedMartialArts, Xiong Jing Nan spoke about how dedicated and focused she has been during this camp and what she has been working on:

"We're all grinding every day, always looking for that extra edge in boxing. I'm on a non-stop journey to up my game. I can't wait to show what I've got!”

Headlined by some of the best female martial artists on the planet, ONE Fight Night 14 is set to be a historic event for each and every superstar involved.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, September 29.