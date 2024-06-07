“I’m one of the best” - Jo Nattawut details his road to world title shot against Tawanchai at highly anticipated rematch ONE 167

Jo Nattawut is on a quest to show the world why he belongs in the pantheon of modern Muay Thai.

The Thai slugger will challenge newfound rival Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Tai world title in the main event of ONE 167 on Friday, US primetime, at Impact Arena.

Ahead of his first main event in ONE Championship, Nattawut detailed in a hype package the mindset he has maintained throughout his career.

Nattawut left Thailand for the United States in hopes of becoming a fighter, but his career could reach its climax in the very nation he was born in.

Jo Nattawut said:

"I moved from Thailand to the U.S. and found Atlanta and moved here. This was where I met my friends who are family to me, I got a good team here. I wanted to show everybody that I'm a top guy and one of the best."

He added:

"I've been fighting for a long time, and finally, I reached the top. If I can get the belt, then I'll be the number one in the division."

Nattawut first faced Tawanchai in a non-title kickboxing fight at ONE Fight Night 15, and the two produced one of the best fights of the year that some fans still debate to this day.

Although Nattawut lost the fight via unanimous decision, some fans believed the result was as close as any and could've gone his way.

Things will finally be settled, or even receive another layer of drama, at ONE 167, with the entire card streaming live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Jo Nattawut says he's at his best possible form ahead of world title rematch against Tawanchai

Jo Nattawut is ready to ascend to megastar status.

'Smokin'' Jo said he's in the best possible shape and has his eyes solely focused on Tawanchai's ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

He said at ONE 167's press conference:

"The skill set required me to train very hard, I planned a lot of game plan. The camp has been very good, but to come here and face someone who's the best in Muay Thai, to win this Saturday, I think it depends on the situation."