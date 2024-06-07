Jo Nattawut admits he doesn't have a special strategy to overcome Tawanchai: "My plan is just to work hard"

Jo Nattawut doesn't have a complex game plan heading into his highly-anticipated rematch against Tawanchai.

In October 2023, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai king, needed a short-notice opponent for a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 15 after Superbon pulled out with an injury.

Nattawut accepted the opportunity and helped produce a Fight of the Year contender before losing by unanimous decision.

On Friday, June 7, Nattawut will face Tawanchai in a rematch at ONE 167, this time for the latter's featherweight Muay Thai throne.

During the official press conference earlier this week, 'Smokin' Jo had this to say about not having a special strategy for the must-see rematch:

"First of all, it's training, right? This time, it's in Muay Thai rules. He's the champion. He's the king. So my plan is just to work hard. Work hard, and again, I don't like to do many things. Just get in there, see what happens, and figure out from there."

ONE 167 is scheduled to take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Friday's event headlined by Tawanchai vs Jo Nattawut II can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch the entire ONE 167 official press conference below:

How would a win against Tawanchai affect Jo Nattawut's fighting legacy?

Jo Nattawut has solidified himself as an entertaining fighter after back-to-back Fight of the Year contenders against Tawanchai and Luke Lessei.

'Smokin' Jo should be proud of the resume he's built under the ONE Championship banner, but everything could change with a win at ONE 167.

If he can pull off the upset, Nattawut would add a world-class name to his resume and cement himself in promotional history by claiming ONE gold.

It'll be easier said than done for the hard-hitting Thai title challenger, as Tawanchai is considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters on the planet.