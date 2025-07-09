"I'm one of the best in this weight class" - Vladimir Kuzmin stakes claim ahead of Stefan Korodi showdown

27-year-old Russian striking savant Vladimir Kuzmin can't wait to prove once again that he belongs among the elite in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Kuzmin is set to return to action in the ONE Championship ring this weekend against Stefan Korodi, in what is expected to be an absolute barnburner.

Kuzmin is entering this fight full of confidence, especially after going toe-to-toe with the likes of Muangthai and Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Kuzmin says he's one of the best in the world at bantamweight.

The Russian star said:

"I’ve always had confidence in myself. That fight with Haggerty showed me that I’m one of the best in this weight class."

Vladimir Kuzmin and Sefan Korodi are set to do battle in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime this Friday, July 11, from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event as it happens.

Vladimir Kuzmin welcomes Stefan Korodi's forward pressure

Vladimir Kuzmin is excited to face off against an aggressive Stefan Korodi when the two meet at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson on Prime Video this weekend.

Kuzmin says he knows Korodi likes to come forward with heavy attacks, and that he welcomes it.

He told ONE Championship:

"I don’t get flustered when someone pressures me. It actually works in my favor. I can fight both on the front foot and the back foot."

Needless to say, it will be an exciting fight for fans when the two meet in the ONE Championship ring this weekend.

