"I'm one of the few guys in this game who honors the code of martial arts" - Israel Adesanya explains what makes him different from most big names in the UFC

Israel Adesanya is one of the most exciting fighters competing in the UFC today.

'The Last Stylebender' brings a unique striking style that is difficult to crack, and that is why none of the fighters in the UFC's middleweight division have been able to defeat the New Zealander.

Speaking to Mike Hosking for Newstalk ZB, Adesanya shared what makes him different from the other big stars in the promotion.

"I'm one of the few guys in this game who still honors that code of martial arts, you know. You could look at any big stars in this game, see if their coach can go and tell them to sweep the mats and see how they react. I've been in big gyms in the world...and I've seen big names yell at their coaches. That's not the way it's in my gym, you know. The code, the pureness is still there. But at the end of the day, I f**k people up for money, bag loads of money. That's what I like to do and that's what I'm really good at," said Israel Adesanya.

You can watch the full interview below:

Although Israel Adesanya is not one to shy away from trash-talking to hype up the fight for the fans, 'The Last Stylebender' has almost always been respectful to his opponents once the fight is done.

Israel Adesanya reveals dancing gave him confidence during his school days

In an interview with Newstalk ZB, Israel Adesanya shared how dancing helped him gain confidence during his days in school.

"Dancing definitely gave me confidence in high school because I was definitely not a popular kid. So, dancing was a way that I was able to stand out and really express myself," said Israel Adesanya.

The New Zealander gave an iconic moment to the sport of MMA when he came out dancing during his walkout for his fight against Robert Whittaker at UFC 243.

'The Last Stylebender' ended up winning the fight via knockout and was crowned the new UFC middleweight champion that night.

Edited by Harvey Leonard