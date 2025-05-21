“I’m preparing for that” - Colombian mauler Johan Estupinan already laying the bricks for dream matchup vs Nong-O

Undefeated striking sensation Johan Estupinan has constantly produced bangers throughout his tenure in the promotion, and he believes he'd cross paths with one of the all-time greats in a matter of time.

The athlete in question is none other than former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, who recently bagged his first win in the organization's loaded flyweight bracket.

After slumping to a loss to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai earlier this year, the 38-year-old slugger turned back the clock and exacted revenge to perfection on his way to a unanimous decision triumph.

The victory could potentially see him grab Kongthoranee's No. 3 spot in the flyweight division. With Johan Estupinan occupying No.5, it's easy to understand just why he believes their paths will cross in due time. The JCFernandez and Team CSK warrior told the South China Morning Post:

"I think I can meet him in the future. I’m preparing for that. I believe he’s a great fighter, and I believe it’ll be a good fight."

Before any talk about a clash with Nong-O, 'Panda Kick' is fully committed to the task at hand for his next assignment on the global stage.

Estupinan looks to move to 28-0 in his career and 6-0 under the ONE spotlight against Japanese striking specialist Taiki Naito.

Watch the full interview below:

Johan Estupinan vows to put on 'a great show' in ONE Championship return

Despite Naito's kickboxing base being a tricky style to navigate past, Johan Estupinan remains confident that he'll be able to handle it and deploy a different style for this fight. The JCFernandez and Team CSK athlete noted in the same interview:

"I'm also a kickboxer. So you are going to see what I can do in this fight, and it will be a great show."

Their flyweight Muay Thai duel will join ONE Fight Night 32, which will be available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America, live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, June 6.

