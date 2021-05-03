"I'm a problem" - Aleksandar Rakic quotes Kamaru Usman to take a veiled jab at Jiri Prochazka

Aleksandar Rakic believes Jiri Prochazka did not mention him in the post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 25 because the former is 'a problem' that no Light Heavyweight wants to solve.

Prochazka announced his arrival in UFC's 205 lbs division with a spectacular knockout win over Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25. While talking about his plans in the post-fight interview, the Czech fighter speculated that he could be next in line to face the winner of the title bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Texeira.

Aleksandar Rakic, who is above Prochazka in the official UFC rankings, did not take the former Rizin Champion's comments kindly and expressed his thoughts on the Light Heavyweight title picture via Twitter.

Rakic used UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman's famous quote, 'I'm a problem,' and alluded that Jiri Prochazka and other Light Heavyweights will avoid crossing paths with him to take an easier route to the UFC title.

"Man, I feel like @USMAN84kg felt in May 2018... To quote the great champ 'I'M A PROBLEM!!' Watch how none of these guys mention my name, ever. We'll see..." said Aleksandar Rakic.

Aleksandar Rakic and Jiri Prochazka are both coming off wins over former title challengers Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes respectively in their most recent fights.

Rakic pulled off a decision win against Santos in a three-round fight at UFC 259 but failed to put on an impressive performance that would be guaranteed him a title shot.

Prochazka's spectacular knockout win over Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 has nearly assured him a crack at the title. He is likely to fight the winner of the title fight between reigning champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Texeira, scheduled for UFC 266 in September 2021.

Jan Blachowicz will defend his light heavyweight title against Glover Teixeira at UFC 266 on Sept. 4, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/335cYRsHgf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 14, 2021

Jan Blachowicz is open to fighting Jiri Prochazka in Poland

UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was one of the most curious observers of the UFC Vegas 25 main event clash between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka.

Following Prochazka's win over Reyes, Blachowicz took to Twitter and welcomed a title fight with the Czech fighter in the city of Cieszyn, Poland. However, the champ clarified that his immediate plan was to defend the belt against Glover Texeira.

Hey @jiri_bjp.



Me vs you in Cieszyn

🇵🇱 Prince vs 🇨🇿 Samurai

Sword vs Katana

😁 #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

For all those who do not know the Slavic context of the previous post and its humorous nature.



Of course, Glovera is the next contender. I always keep my word 👊🙂. #LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) May 2, 2021

Following Chuck Liddell's title loss in 2007, the UFC Light Heavyweight belt changed hands six times in a matter of four years.

None of the subsequent champions, barring Lyoto Machida, were able to defend the title due to the level of competition in the division.

Jon Jones' arrival played a crucial role in pushing veterans aside to make way for the younger generation of fighters.

Light Heavyweights like Dominick Reyes, Nikita Krylov, Johnny Walker, and Volkan Oezdemir have all lost to veterans of the 205 lbs division in recent times.

The weight class needs a breakout star and Jiri Prochazka has shown signs of being the next big thing in the division with his back-to-back wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.