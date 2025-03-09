"I'm proud of Jon Jones" - MMA legend lauds UFC heavyweight for staying adamant about alleged $30 million demand for Tom Aspinall fight

Jon Jones' refusal to budge from the alleged $30 million asking price to face UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has earned him praise from former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson. 'Mighty Mouse' was a recent guest on the JAXXON Podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the matter.

While the delay on the matchup between Jones and Aspinall has frustrated many, including the Englishman himself, Johnson sees nothing wrong in Jones' demand to be well-compensated for a risky fight like the Aspinall one. In fact, Johnson claimed to be proud of Jones.

"I'm proud of Jon Jones for saying, 'Y'all are gonna have to pay me $30 million,' because they're going to make all the social media, all the YouTube, all the money. They're going to make double whatever they're going to make off of this fight."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's thoughts on Jon Jones' demands (44:52):

Aspinall recently expressed his frustration over the delay regarding his bout with Jones and even claimed he's willing to fight anybody else so long as it's for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title, which Jones currently holds. However, UFC CEO Dana White has urged the MMA world to remain calm.

He has assured the public that the matchup will indeed take place. Unfortunately, with no updates on negotiations besides Aspinall claiming that all parties besides Jones are content with the fight happening, it is up in the air whether Jonees will ultimately vacate the title or face Aspinall.

It is arguably the biggest fight the UFC could book at the moment sans an unlikely Conor McGregor octagon return.

This isn't the first time that Jon Jones has allegedly priced himself out of a big fight

Before Tom Aspinall was running through the entire UFC heavyweight division, Francis Ngannou was annihilating his opponents with his all-time great knockout power. At the time, a matchup with Jon Jones was planned, but it ultimately fell through, with the blame for it never occuring shifting throughout the years.

UFC CEO Dana White had initially accused 'Bones' of demanding a purse in the realm of what heavyweight boxing star Deontay Wilder makes. However, with Jones now back in his good graces, he later blamed Ngannou for the fight never happening.

