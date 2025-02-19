  • home icon
  • “I'm ready to fight” - Dagi Arslanaliev explains decision to move up to welterweight ahead of fight with Roberto Soldic

By Jake Foley
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:59 GMT
Dagi Arslanaliev
Dagi Arslanaliev (left) revealed why he moved up to welterweight to fight Roberto Soldic (right)

Dagi Arslanaliev revealed he's moving up to welterweight to give him more opportunities to remain active.

Arslanaliev has fought in ONE Championship ten times as an MMA fighter, leading to a promotional record of 8-2.

The Turkish fighter solidified himself as a longtime contender in the lightweight division. Later this week, he makes his debut in the ONE welterweight division.

Arslanaliev is scheduled to fight Croatian superstar Roberto Soldic on February 20 at ONE 171: Qatar.

During the ONE 171 press conference, Arslanaliev had this to say about why he's moving up to welterweight:

"I'm ready to fight in any weight if it's possible to fight more. It's no problem to fight in 84 or more. I'm ready to fight. It's no problem to change the weight too. If someone wants to fight with me, or if it's a good fight, I'm ready to fight, why not? And Roberto is a tough opponent. It's good. It's going to be a good fight. I came here to show people a good fight, and I'm waiting for the local people to support me."
ONE 171 will take place inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar.

The upcoming event features two world title fights - Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks 3 (strawweight MMA unification main event) and Jonathan Haggerty vs. Wei Rui (bantamweight kickboxing co-main event).

ONE 171 also showcases Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon 5 (bantamweight MMA), Kade Ruotolo vs. Nicolas Vigna (lightweight MMA), and more.

Watch the entire ONE 171 press conference featuring Dagi Arslanaliev below:

Roberto Soldic looks for first ONE Championship win against Dagi Arslanaliev

Roberto Soldic made his ONE Championship debut in December 2022 after signing with the promotion as a highly-touted free agent.

Soldic's ONE debut ended prematurely due to a no-contest caused by Murad Ramazanov landing an accidental groin strike.

Soldic returned in May 2023 and remained winless in ONE due to a second-round knockout loss against Zebaztian Kadestam.

At ONE 171: Qatar, Soldic looks to get on track by securing his first promotional win against divisional newcomer Dagi Arslanaliev.

Arslanaliev enters Thursday's event following an extended layoff. He last fought in December 2021, defeating Timofey Nastyukhin by third-round knockout.

Edited by C. Naik
