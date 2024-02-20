“I’m ready to do it” – Nauzet Trujillo says he’s always prepared to vie for ONE Championship gold

Spanish Muay Thai fighter Nauzet Trujillo may be barely a year competing in ONE Championship but he has expressed his readiness to vie for a world title anytime he is asked to do so.

A product of the European Muay Thai scene, 34-year-old Trujillo tripped in his initial foray in ONE in August last year, losing via unanimous decision to Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong but bounced back with a decision win of his own at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video last weekend.

The Santa Cruz de Tenerife native edged out British striker Liam Nolan in their lightweight Muay Thai clash on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Nauzet Trujillo started slow in his fight with Nolan but once he got his groove he steadily frustrated ‘Lethal’ with his efficient striking en route to hacking out the unanimous decision victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship following his win, the Fight Club Moi Rui/Susi Team standout highlighted how the victory was a testament to the mindset he has as a fighter, saying:

“To be honest, I don’t really care who I’m fighting because I’m ready for any challenge. If you tell me that next week, I need to fight this fighter or that fighter, I’ll say yes. I don’t care who that person is. If you tell me that next week I have to fight for the championship, I would also say yes and I’m ready to do it.”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, North American fans with an active subscription can catch all the action via Amazon Prime Video.

Nauzet Trujillo proud to represent Spain on the big stage

Apart from advancing his martial arts career, Nauzet Trujillo is excited and proud to be representing his homeland of Spain in ONE Championship.

The 34-year-old fighter made his promotional debut in August last year and chalked up his first victory on February 16 over British striker Liam Nolan at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. He won by unanimous decision.

In the post-event press conference, Trujillo shared his excitement over his maiden victory in ONE and showcased the kind of talent they have in Spain to help pave the way for other fighters from his country.

He said:

“I’m very proud to represent Spain. I hope I can open the door for other fighters. I don’t see too many fighters from Spain here, but we do have great talent and I hope we can get more Spanish fighters inside of ONE.”

Before joining ONE Championship, Nauzet Trujillo earned accolades in various competitions in the European Muay Thai scene and became known for his crisp striking and clinch work.