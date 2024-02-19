“I won all three rounds” – Nauzet Trujillo says there aren’t any doubts in his win over Liam Nolan at ONE Fight Night 19

Nauzet Trujillo pulled off the upset of the night at ONE Fight Night 19 with his decision win over Liam Nolan inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The two men went back and forth throughout the three-round contest, with one crucial moment seemingly sealing the victory for Trujillo.

Dropping his opponent with a step-in elbow was by far the most significant shot of the fight, and when the final bell went, it appeared to have been decisive for him.

That being said, Nauzet Trujillo believes that he won the contest from start to finish regardless of that one highlight reel moment.

He told ONE Championship after his fight on the February 16 card that he doesn’t believe there was any controversy regarding the decision after he fought a smart and tactical fight to secure the win:

“I felt I won all three rounds. We played it safe but still, I felt I won every single round.”

Nauzet Trujillo approached the fight with calculated gameplan in mind

Nauzet Trujillo definitely earned his win at ONE Fight Night 19, but that’s not to say that Liam Nolan didn’t have his moments in Bangkok, Thailand.

As he said in his interview, Trujillo had to fight very strategically to counter the strengths that Nolan brings to the table. Rather than trying to force him into a fight or put the pressure on him, Trujillo picked his moments against the always dangerous Brit.

Capitalizing on the biggest moment of the fight was huge for the underdog in pulling off the upset win but to his credit, he fought well across the board to ensure that he maintained his lead.

The entire ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. North American fans with an active subscription can relive all the action via Amazon Prime Video.