“I’m ready to take this position back now” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon vows to reclaim flyweight Muay Thai gold

Former reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand has his sights on reclaiming his lost throne.
The Thai icon lost his gold on the scales prior to his fight against the United Kingdom's Jacob Smith at ONE 169 in Bangkok, Thailand last year. But now with renewed focus and vigor, Rodtang is intent on getting his belt back at the earliest.
Taking to social media to signal his intention, Rodtang wrote:
"I’m ready to take this position back now."
In the Facebook post, 'The Iron Man' is seen brandishing his golden strap over his shoulder, teasing fans of his decision to go for the gold again.
Rodtang was last seen in March of this year, delivering a clinical first-round finish over Japanese kickboxing icon 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa at ONE 170.
'The Iron Man' needed just a little over a minute to send Takeru to the nether realm with his awesome power, embarrassing the Japanese star in front of his hometown fans.
Needless to say, Rodtang is absolutely on point whenever he's at his physical best.
What's next for Rodtang Jitmuangnon?
With the flyweight Muay Thai gold having been vacant for the past few months, the race to compete for the empty throne is on, and there's no one better to fight for the crown than the former king himself.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon is looking for an opponent to vie for the flyweight Muay Thai belt, and he should have no shortage of worthy challengers in the division's top five.
There's countryman and rival 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9, legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama, young star Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and the explosive Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi.
Needless to say, whoever Rodtang faces is in for a rough night.
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.