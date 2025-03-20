“I’m really embracing that role” - Filipino MMA royalty Eduard Folayang says it’s gratifying to be an ambassador of martial arts 

Eduard Folayang may be nearing the twilight of his decorated career as a martial artist, but his influence in the sport, especially in the Philippines, will live forever.

The former ONE lightweight MMA world champion is still the first name that comes to mind with the mere mention of Philippine MMA. After all, 'Landslide' has indeed paved the way for his compatriots to make a mark on the global stage.

While no longer in his prime, Folayang does his best to give back not just to his fellow fighters but to the fans who made everything possible.

The 41-year-old legend shared in a ONE Championship interview:

"Being the face of Philippine MMA, I always try to inspire people regardless of the fields that they are in – or if they want to try and pursue MMA as well. I’m really embracing that role now, being the ambassador of the sport and the face of Philippine MMA."

It appears Eduard Folayang already passed the torch to his Lions Nation MMA teammate and current ONE strawweight MMA kingpin Joshua Pacio. Just last January, Denice Zamboanga also became the first Filipina MMA world champion after capturing the interim ONE atomweight MMA world title.

Eduard Folayang gearing up for one last dance with eternal rival Shinya Aoki

The fourth and final chapter of Eduard Folayang's rich rivalry with Shinya Aoki will commence this coming Sunday at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang inside Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Just days before he tussles with his foe-turned-friend, the Filipino fighter couldn't help but reminisce about the battles he's had with 'Tobikan Judan':

"Fighting him again in such a very spectacular place is also special," Folayang told ONE. "I was just watching him compete in the very arena we’ll be fighting in now when he was in Pride FC and now we’re set to tangle in the Saitama Super Arena."

The Lions Nation MMA leader added:

"It’s such a big thing for me. It brings back a lot of memories and it reminds me of why I chose this sport to begin with."

