“I’m really excited for her” – Stamp Fairtex wants to help Shir Cohen chase her dreams in ONE Championship

Stamp Fairtex was in attendance this past weekend at ONE Fight Night 20 to take in the all-female card in celebration of International Women’s Day 2024.

Though she will have had a lot of interest in the two atomweight title fights that topped the card as some of the best strikers in the world competed over the belts she used to own, the Thai star was also closely watching the opening bout of the night.

In her ONE Championship debut, Shir Cohen picked up her first win under the ONE banner with a second-round TKO finish over Teodora Kirilova.

The 23-year-old striker has been working out of the Fairtex Training Center ahead of this big opportunity on the global stage and she passed the first test in impressive fashion.

Stamp gave her thoughts on Cohen’s performance during an interview with Sportskeeda MMA at the event, where she spoke about what she can help her to improve on:

“I'm really excited for her because this was her first fight and she’s really exciting and for now, I have to help her like in the clinching, helping her with her techniques and to teach her about clinching a little. But yeah, I’m so proud of her.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex is an invaluable teammate

Having this kind of advice and mentality right after a teammate has just fought is exactly why Stamp Fairtex being on your team is an invaluable asset.

Her experience as a world-class striker is only going to make those around her even better, and that’s certainly the case for the emerging Shir Cohen.

However, this can also lead to occasions like the next fight for the ONE atomweight MMA world champion where she will be taking on a friend and teammate.

The champ and challenger, Denice Zamboanga, will put their history with one another to the side in order to meet at ONE 167, which goes down in American primetime on June 7 live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

North American viewers who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 20 can watch the full event back via the free replay on Prime Video.