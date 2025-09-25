“I'm really excited to see where it goes” - Jake Peacock thrilled by career progression in ONE Championship

‘The One’ Jake Peacock admits that his journey from Road to ONE: Canada winner to a promising bantamweight Muay Thai contender has exceeded his wildest expectations.

Ad

The Canadian-Englishman recently reflected on his remarkable ascent, which began with a dominant debut victory over Kohei Shinjo at ONE Friday Fights 58. His inspiring tale continued when the limb-different fighter unleashed a methodical destruction on Japanese veteran Shinji Suzuki at ONE 171 in February.

Peacock put the entire division on notice with his spectacular third-round TKO demolition.

Appearing in a South China Morning Post interview, the 32-year-old expressed great optimism for the trajectory of his promising career.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I feel great. I've had some great fights, some great performances. ONE's treated me amazingly. I love the hospitality, I love what they're doing for me, and I'm really excited to see where it goes.”

After his 2-0 start in the home of martial arts, Peacock is bracing for his biggest test yet against seasoned Thai berserker Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

Ad

With momentum at his side, Peacock is ready to continue his rise in the biggest combat sports event of the year, happening on November 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Watch the interview in its entirety:

Ad

Jake Peacock says the best is yet to come

Jake Peacock insists fans have yet to see the full extent of his striking capabilities. The Canadian-born Englishman vows to have more weapons he has yet to unsheathe.

There's certainly no better time and place to unleash his full arsenal than against Suakim at ONE 173.

'The One' told SCMP in the same interview:

Ad

"I'm entering my prime now. I wouldn't say I've reached it. I wouldn't say I'm in the middle of it. I'd say I'm entering my prime, which I'm thrilled about because I've taken little damage in my entire career.”

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.