“I'm being schooled every day” - Johan Ghazali says training with killers at Superbon Training Camp is a humbling experience

Johan Ghazali says he's being humbled on a daily basis at Superbon Training Camp. The 18-year-old rising star, however, wouldn't have it any other way.

Ad

'Jojo' once again packed his bags and settled in Thailand for his upcoming bout against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs Cohen on Prime Video.

The Malaysian-American upstart has been absorbing every bit of knowledge he can from reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and former world champions Nong-O Hama and Petchtanong Petchfergus.

According to Ghazali, being around these legends on a daily basis has made him realize that he still has a lot to learn.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Ghazali shared in a guest appearance on Goated Combat on YouTube:

"I mean, that's what I thought. So, before I came here, I thought my boxing was the best. But I'm being schooled here every day."

Now representing Rentap MuayThai and Superbon Training Camp, Johan Ghazali has indeed grown right before our eyes in the home of martial arts.

Win or lose, the flamboyant striker has never been in a boring fight, nor does he intend to be in one anytime soon. Learning from the likes of Superbon has indeed been a blessing for the young phenom, who will look to showcase his evolution at ONE Fight Night 32.

Ad

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Superbon believes Johan Ghazali is destined for greatness

After spending some time with Johan Ghazali, Superbon already sees great things ahead with the 18-year-old striking prodigy.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion told Sportskeeda MMA:

"I see Johan, he needs a bit more experience, but he's going to be the best in this sport, because he's focused, his mindset is really good. He focuses really well. He trains really hard, he never stops training, even I tell Johan, you need to rest. He never stops training. So he's going to be the best in this sport."

Ad

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium. The full event will air live in US Primetime on June 6, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.