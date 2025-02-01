"I’m not shi*ting you” - Dana White shares eye-opening detail about Nassourdine Imavov ahead of Israel Adesanya clash at UFC Saudi Arabia

Israel Adesanya will feature in his first non-title fight since 2019 when he faces Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia on Feb. 1. The pair are set to clash in the main event of the card in what is expected to be an exciting striking battle.

Imavov is coming off back-to-back impressive performances against Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen. The Russian-born Frenchman is oozing with confidence ahead of the bout and believes his time to take over the middleweight division has arrived.

During a recent interview with TheMacLife, the UFC CEO Dana White shared an eye-opening detail about 'The Sniper', saying this:

"The fight tomorrow for [Imavov] is everything. If you can go in and beat Izzy. Let me tell you, we just did the weigh-ins up there, he came over and I said, 'Good luck tomorrow.' And I slapped him on the shoulder, I'm not shi*ting you, that guy feels like a piece of metal. That guy is f**king crazy. But yeah, beating Israel tomorrow is everything for him."

Watch Dana White preview Israel Adesanya vs. Nassourdine Imavov below (1:40):

With both men known for their striking accumen, a clash with Imavov could be exactly what Adesanya needs to prove he still belongs at the top of the middleweight division, as one of the best strikers the sport has ever seen.

Jon Anik believes Israel Adesanya could overtake Khamzat Chimaev for title shot in Riyadh

UFC Saudi Arabia will take place in Riyadh and will see the return of Israel Adesanya after having suffered consecutive defeats for the first time in his career.

'The Last Stylebender' stated ahead of the bout that he was not "chasing" another belt. He shared that his upcoming fight was to prove to himself that he still has the ability to grow and learn as a pugilist.

But UFC commentator Jon Anik believes a superb showing against Nassourdine Imavov could see Adesanya leapfrog Khamzat Chimaev for the next title shot. 'Borz' is expected to face the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland, who will fight for the middleweight title at UFC 312 on Feb. 8.

Anik was recently interviewed by Odds Shark, where he said this:

"Adesanya is fighting for a title fight. I think if he's able to finish Nassourdine Imavov, who was just so great and aggressive in his win over Brendan Allen, then I think Izzy would be right behind Khamzat Chimaev. Given sometimes Khamzat Chimaev's lack of availability then maybe Izzy would end up being next."

Watch Jon Anik discuss Israel Adesanya below (22:45):

