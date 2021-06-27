"I'm a smart guy" - Ciryl Gane reveals how he will beat Francis Ngannou in a potential title fight

Ciryl Gane has revealed how he will beat Francis Ngannou in a potential title fight. Gane suggested that he’s a “smart guy” and that it’d help him defeat Ngannou if and when they face off inside the octagon.

Heading into his UFC Vegas 30 fight against Alexander Volkov on June 26th, 2021, Ciryl Gane was ranked number three in the UFC heavyweight division. Gane secured an impressive unanimous decision victory over number five-ranked Volkov in their main event matchup.

The consensus in the MMA community is that Gane could ascend even further up the rankings courtesy of his win over Volkov. Currently, Stipe Miocic is ranked number one, and Derrick Lewis is ranked number two in the division.

During the UFC Vegas 30 post-show, UFC analyst Karyn Bryant pointed out that Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou have trained under the same coach. Bryant emphasized the familiarity between Gane and Ngannou and asked how comfortable 'Bon Gamin' would feel fighting 'The Predator'. Gane responded by stating:

“No, now I think it’s okay. I think now I’m comfortable with this situation because he have the (UFC heavyweight) belt. Before that, I was not comfortable to fight against Francis because he was in the same gym with the same coach. So, it was a little bit, you know – And now, for the title, for the belt, I can. I can do the fight.”

Furthermore, Karyn Bryant questioned Ciryl Gane about how he’ll beat Francis Ngannou. Gane replied by saying:

“Like today, like today – I think I’m a smart guy. I’m a smart guy, and I think I can find the solution.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

On the #UFCVegas30 post-show, @ciryl_gane revealed he would not have fought Francis Ngannou without a title on the line, due to Ngannou's ties to MMA Factory, where Gane trains. pic.twitter.com/XxsFTAe2yC — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 26, 2021

Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou used to train together under the tutelage of coach Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory. However, the working relationship between Ngannou and Lopez gradually deteriorated after Ngannou’s loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220 in 2018.

Francis Ngannou subsequently parted ways with the MMA Factory and began training under coach Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture. Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane continued training under Fernand Lopez at the MMA Factory.

Ciryl Gane has his sights set on the UFC heavyweight title regardless of who the champion is

Alexander Volkov (left); Ciryl Gane (right)

During Ciryl Gane’s recent rise through the upper echelons of the UFC heavyweight division, he’s often been asked about potentially fighting his former training partner Francis Ngannou. Addressing the same, Gane has consistently maintained that he aims to win the UFC heavyweight title.

‘Bon Gamin’ has time and again emphasized that he’s willing to compete in a UFC heavyweight title matchup irrespective of who the champion is.

Oh and the other small tidbit... They used to be training partners 🤌 pic.twitter.com/9Kf7ZPFsJA — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 26, 2021

Reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is likely to defend his title in a rematch against Derrick Lewis next. Additionally, high-profile fighters such as heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic and former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones are also involved in the UFC heavyweight title picture.

Ciryl Gane might have to wait until late-2021 or perhaps even early-2022 to see whether he’s booked to fight the Ngannou-Lewis winner or has to get one more win before he’s accorded a title shot.

