"I'm sorry if I made anyone sad" - Mackenzie Dern on the verge of tears discussing her UFC Vegas 61 loss to Yan Xiaonan 

UFC strawweight Mackenzie Dern has issued an emotional response after coming up short against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61.

Dern did an Instagram live session where she appeared to be on the verge of tears while talking to her fans.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Mackenzie Dern in tears doing a Instagram live right now Mackenzie Dern in tears doing a Instagram live right now https://t.co/30JDSoCTA6

The 29-year-old also did a backstage interview with Megan Olivi where she reflected on her main event fight against Xiaonan. Dern said that she failed to capitalize on the opportunity to submit her opponent and hailed 'Fury' as the better fighter on that night.

The American-Brazilian went on to apologize to her fans for not being able to secure a victory:

"I didn't do what I came here to do. My goal was if I got it to the ground, I should be finishing it, you know. I have the best jiu-jitsu, I believe, in the women's division. So, I had a lot of opportunities to finish and she was just the better fighter than me... I'm sorry if I made anyone sad, you know, with my performance. I know so many people believed in me and I believed in myself but it's part of the game."

The fight between Dern and Yan went the distance and ended with a majority decision victory for 'Fury'. Xiaonan broke her two-fight skid with the victory on October 1st.

In the co-main event, Randy Brown defeated Franciso Trinaldo via unanimous decision.

Raoni Barcelos, Sodiq Yussuf and Mike Davis won their respective fights on the main card of UFC Vegas 61.

UFC Fight Night: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan - Full card results

Main card

Yan Xiaonan def. Mackenzie Dern via majority decision (48-47, 48-47, 47-47)

Randy Brown def. Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Raoni Barcelos def. Trevin Jones via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Sodiq Yusuff def. Don Shainis via submission (guillotine choke) (0:30 of Round 1)

Mike Davis def. Viacheslav Borshchev via unanimous decision (29–28, 30–26, 30–26)

Preliminary card

Daniel Santos def. John Castaneda via KO (4:28 of Round 2)

Ilir Latifi def. Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Joaquim Silva def. Jesse Ronson via TKO (3:08 of Round 2)

Brendan Allen def. Krzysztof Jotko via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:17 of Round 1)

Chelsea Chandler def. Julija Stoliarenko via TKO (4:15 of Round 1)

Guido Cannetti def. Randy Costa via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:04 of Round 1)

