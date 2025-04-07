"I'm still handsome" - Lyndon Knowles assures his supporters he's fine following KO loss to Roman Kryklia at ONE Fight Night 30

United Kingdom star Lyndon Knowles remained in high spirits after experiencing ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia's dominance first-hand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30 this past Friday, April 4.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former three-time WBC heavyweight Muay Thai champion assured his fans he was okay. The caption of the post read:

"I'm still handsome love you guys."

He said in the video:

"Yo, what is happening, lemon squeezers. Just here, thought I'd let everyone know I'm okay, and there's nothing wrong with me. I'm still handsome as ever and just want to say thank you for everyone's support before the fight and after the fight. I really appreciate it. Love you guys. We're back into the gym this week, just flying home tonight. See you when I see you. Love ya, bye."

Watch the entire video below:

Knowles knew he would be fighting an uphill battle when he challenged the Ukrainian monster for the 265-pound Muay Thai crown, but he was more than ready to do so.

While the 38-year-old had his moments, Kryklia's freakish agility and power led to him landing the knockout blow with 50 seconds to spare in round one.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 30 on demand.

Roman Kryklia correctly predicted outcome of Lyndon Knowles bout

Roman Kryklia, who remains undefeated in seven bouts under the ONE banner, expected a finish well before he shared the circle with Lyndon Knowles. In an interview with Nick Atkin, he said:

"I think all the fighters who come in the ring, they predict a positive ending to their fight. And especially we have small gloves, we have big weight, I predict that the fight won't go for five rounds."

Watch the entire interview below:

