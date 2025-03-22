“I'm sure my shin is heavier” - Tawanchai dares Masaaki Noiri to trade leg kicks in massive showdown at ONE 172

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is ready to trade heavy blows with Japanese star Masaaki Noiri this weekend.

In fact, the 25-year-old Pattaya, Thailand native is daring his opponent to test shins against him.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai talked about his upcoming matchup with Noiri, and why he's the stronger fighter.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Masaaki's fighting style is punching violently and relentlessly. Heavy leg kick and prefer close combat."

Tawanchai added:

"I don't know yet [what advantage I have]. I can say if we fight in Muay Thai, but I don’t know in kickboxing. But if we clash with each other's shin, I'm sure my shin is heavier."

Needless to say, this matchup is highly anticipated, and fans cannot wait to see Tawanchai and Masaaki Noiri in action. They won't have to wait long, as these two featherweight elite strikers are ready to enter the ONE Championship ring to compete for the coveted gold.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai to battle Masaaki Noiri for interim featherweight kickboxing gold at ONE 172 in Japan

Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai is raring to become a double-champ when he takes on Japan's Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

The two square off in a five-round bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which is set to broadcast live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, this Sunday, March 23rd.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view by visiting watch.onefc.com.

