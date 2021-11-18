"I'm surprised DC didn’t put Khabib and Islam" - Nate Diaz and Rafael dos Anjos roast Daniel Cormier for his list of best boxers in MMA

Once again, Daniel Cormier has been relentlessly slated for a top-five ESPN MMA pick. This time, the former double UFC champ revealed who he believed are the greatest MMA boxers of all time.

Much to the outrage of many an MMA fan, 'DC's number one pick was the 0-1 James Toney. His reasoning for this was clear: Tony was a pro boxer who attempted to transition over to MMA. However, he only competed once and never returned to the octagon after getting submitted by Randy Couture at UFC 118.

Several current fighters ripped into Daniel Cormier in the comments section on Instagram. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos poked fun at the recent criticisms that 'DC' has received for his supposed bias towards teammates whilst on commentary. He posted the following:

"I'm surprised DC didn't put Khabib and Islam on his list."

The ever-vocal Nate Diaz also had something to say on the matter. Both Diaz brothers have always prided themselves on their boxing prowess, and it's likely that Nate took offense for not being included. He wrote:

"Watchu know about boxing dc. I'm s***ting on this list."

Which other MMA fighters did Daniel Cormier omit from his list?

If Daniel Cormier included the fighter's experience outside MMA for his list, then it seems questionable that he would not place Claressa Shields in his top five. Of course this may be because Cormier is an employee of the UFC, and Shields is currently signed to the PFL.

Claressa Shields v Brittney Elkin

Even within the UFC, Holly Holm had an extensive boxing and kickboxing record before signing for the promotion. Dustin Poirier is also a notable omission for the list, especially considering he has defeated Cormier's second and fourth picks.

Stipe Miocic, Jorge Masvidal, Israel Adesanya and the Diaz brothers all have a solid case to make to at least be honorable mentions as well.

