"I'm more technical and faster" - Superbon outlines two key areas ahead of Marat Grigorian interim world title clash

Superbon Singha Mawynn explained why he might emerge victorious in the highly-anticipated rematch under the ONE Championship banner against Marat Grigorian.

In February 2018, Grigorian knocked out Superbon in 29 seconds to win the Kunlun Fight 69 - World MAX 2017 Championship. Four years later, they met again on the global stage and the Thai superstar avenged his defeat by securing a unanimous decision to retain his ONE featherweight kickboxing throne.

On April 5, the top two contenders will settle the score when they meet in the ONE Friday Fights 58 main event.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai affiliate had this to say about why he might defeat Grigorian again, this time to claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title:

"I think I'm gonna beat him the same like before. I think I have a lot of techniques, I'm more faster, quicker, and have more weapons. Low kick, high kicks, knee, kicks, even I can do boxing with him. I'm more technical and faster. And I think I'm gonna beat him again this time."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The stacked event, featuring two world title fights, can be seen for free on ONE's digital platforms (YouTube, Facebook, and watch.onefc.com).

Watch Superbon's interview with SCMP below:

What's at stake between Superbon and Marat Grigorian in ONE Friday Fights 58 main event?

The primary objective for the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliners is to secure the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title. With that said, there are added stakes for Superbon and Marat Grigorian, as the winner will have an opportunity to avenge their defeat against the reigning champion, Chingiz Allazov.

In January 2023, Allazov knocked out the Thai superstar in round two of the ONE Fight Night 6 main event to become the new featherweight kickboxing king. Seven months later, 'Chinga' defended his throne for the first time by taking out Grigorian by unanimous decision.

Therefore, Allazov must be prepared to secure a second win against whoever emerges victorious on April 5.