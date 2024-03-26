WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon looks to be in peak form heading into interim world title clash against Marat Grigorian

ONE Championship is bringing the boom to kickstart the second quarter of 2024, with ONE Friday Fights 58 being headlined by eternal rivals Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian on April 5 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

For those not in the know, this bout will serve as their long-awaited trilogy clash and with the added stakes of the vacant interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship hanging in the balance.

Their first matchup happened outside of the promotion in 2018 where Grigorian made short work of Superbon by knocking him out in under a minute with a three-hit combo that immediately turned the Thai star's lights out.

However, Superbon returned the defeat in kind in their 2022 rematch at ONE X where the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai product defended his featherweight kickboxing world championship through a five-round beatdown of Grigorian.

With the fans yearning for a definitive end to their rivalry with another finish from either kickboxing titan, Superbon is eager that it will be him who comes out on top of their long history.

On his recent Instagram post, Superbon shared clips of his training with world-famous Muay Thai coach Trainer Gae and Superbon appears to be preparing for a head kick knockout of Grigorian.

Superbon not underestimating Marat Grigorian one bit

Fighting an opponent more than once is surely going to make any athlete feel confident enough that they know what their opponent will do, but not Superbon.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the Thai megastar said that despite their familiarity inside the ONE ring, Superbon will remain wary of Grigorian - especially with the status of ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion on the line.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.