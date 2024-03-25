"Straight up F you kick" - Fans loving the vengeful kick Superbon launched at rival Marat Grigorian in their epic rematch

ONE Championship fans have witnessed a handful of banging bouts from top to bottom and if it has the added intensity of a rivalry bout like that of Superbon and Marat Grigorian, it gets even better.

Superbon and Grigorian reignited their long-standing bad blood at ONE X in March 2022 where the former's ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship was on the line.

Entering the contest, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter was facing a deficit as Grigorian had an elite performance in their first meeting in 2018 as part of Kunlun Fight, with the Armenian star knocking out Superbon in just under a minute.

During their long-awaited rematch, fans were not disappointed with what they saw as then-world champion Superbon and Grigorian did not hesitate to throw bombs as soon as the opening bell rang.

At one point in the bout, Superbon slipped a big kick from Grigorian and responded with a big kick to the back of Grigorian, which drew quite a reaction from the fans after ONE Championship posted the moment on Instagram:

"That was a straight up F you kick 🤣🤣"

"This guy had fun with his opponents lol"

"Superbon kicks so effortlessly"

Superbon and Marat Grigorian booked for interim world title shot

As the calendar shifts to the second quarter of 2024, ONE Championship is looking to bring the boom with Superbon and Grigorian meeting for a second encounter in the promotion at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

With the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand as the venue, Superbon will look to have the crowd's favor as he hopes to put a definitive end to this rivalry with Grigorian and claim the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.