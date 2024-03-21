WATCH: Thai megastar Superbon squeezes in coaching in preparation for world title fight against Marat Grigorian in Bangkok

ONE Championship is headed to the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5 for ONE Friday Fights 58, where Superbon Singha Mawynn will do battle with his longtime rival Marat Grigorian for the second time in the promotion.

The ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship will also be on the line, further increasing the stakes for the fight.

Grigorian owns a win over the Thai star when he put away Superbon via knockout in Kunlun in 2018.

Superbon got his revenge with a dominant unanimous decision showing at ONE X in March 2022, allowing him to retain his status as the then-ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

With both men eager to prove their dominance over the other with a career-defining win, there will be no shortage of excitement come fight night.

But for the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai gym product, beating Grigorian is not the only thing he places importance on, as he has also been spending time as a trainer.

In an Instagram post by Superbon Training Camp (@superbon.trainingcamp), the man who knocked out Italian kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan was seen imparting his striking wisdom to the younger generation.

Fans eager to see another chapter in the rivalry between Superbon and Marat Grigorian

Rivalries are an essential part of sports, and there is certainly no difference in combat sports, especially if they have quite a history, like Superbon and Marat Grigorian.

From the fans' perspective, April 5 cannot come soon enough as they are just as excited as the two fighters to see who will finally come out on top at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Check your local listings on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 58 from your location.