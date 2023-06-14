Superbon picks his favorite head kick KO win between Giorgio Petrosyan and Tayfun Ozcan

Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn has authored some of the best head kick finishes in ONE Championship, but picked the one over kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan as his favorite.

The 32-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout knocked out the Armenian-born Italian great in the second round of their title clash at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

After an exchange early in the second round, Superbon clocked a back-pedaling Giorgio Petrosyan with a well-placed high kick that connected on the head to instantly send the latter to slumber on the mat.

Check out Superbon's head kick KO of Petrosyan below:

The win earned Superbon the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title and further stamped his standing as one of the best kickboxers in the world.

To this date, the Thai fighter considers the Petrosyan KO as the standout for him in ONE. In his most recent outing at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9, he sent opponent Tayfun Ozcan crashing down with a nasty head kick in the second round.

Asked during South China Morning Post’s post-fight interview, which between the Petrosyan and Ozcan head kicks was his favorite, Superbon said:

“I think [Giorgio] Petrosyan was the best one because I got the belt.”

Watch the interview below:

Much like what took place against Petrosyan, at ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon looked for the right time to unleash his vaunted head kick. He found it late in the second round when Ozcan dropped his guard after throwing a combination. The kick effectively ended the contest at the 1:46 mark of the second canto.

It was a triumphant return to competition by Superbon, five months after he was knocked out by now-division king Chingiz Allazov and lost the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 11, which took place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

