"I'm tired of watching him beat old Mexicans" - Daniel Zellhuber calls out Paddy Pimblett after third UFC win 

Daniel Zellhuber was able to extend his winning streak to three as he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Francisco Prado at UFC Fight Night 237 this weekend. Following the bout, 'Golden Boy' revealed that he is looking to face Paddy Pimblett next.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, he doubled down on the call-out, stating:

"I definitely want to fight in The Sphere on September [14th]. I even said that to Dana White in the octagon. I asked for Paddy 'The Baddy' on September [14th]. I'm tired of watching him beat old Mexicans, so it's time for him to step in and fight the new generation of Mexicans, and I'm here."

He continued:

"I'm young. I just need time to heal some injuries that I had before this fight and I feel I'm going to be ready September [14th]. Paddy needs to drop 500 pounds, so probably he's going to be ready for September [14th] so I'm down [for] it. If he's down, f**k it, I'm down."

Check out Daniel Zellhuber's comments on facing Paddy Pimblett below (starting at the 3:34 mark):

Zellhuber has become the latest in a long line of opponents looking to get a crack at Pimblett following his lackluster performance against Jared Gordon at UFC 282. While 'The Baddy' has yet to respond to the call out, he could be in line for a ranked opponent after defeating Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision at UFC 296.

Daniel Zellhuber shares prediction for potential Paddy Pimblett matchup

Daniel Zellhuber has no doubts in his mind as to what would happen if he faces Paddy Pimblett. Speaking at the UFC Fight Night 237 post-fight press conference, 'Golden Boy' was asked how a potential bout would turn out, responding:

"Oh, [I'll] f**king knock him out in the first [round]. The way that he fights, I just feel it's a perfect matchup for me and I'm not disrespecting him. I don't want to be misunderstood. I respect him a lot as a fighter.

"What he's doing in the sport is great, but I want my part in this game. I know that having a win against a name like him, it's going to be great for my career, so I'm just ready for the heat. I want all that s**t."

Check out Daniel Zellhuber's comments on knocking out Paddy Pimblett below (starting at the 4:16 mark):

Zellhuber has won his last three bouts to improve to 15-1 in his mixed martial arts career. Meanwhile, Pimblett holds a 21-3 record that includes five consecutive wins to start his UFC career.