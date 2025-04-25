“I'm training 2 to 3 times a day” - Liam Harrison reveals intense training regimen for comeback fight vs Soe Lin Oo

British striking legend Liam Harrison is leaving no stone unturned for his comeback fight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

'Hitman' will end his brief retirement at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1, when he faces lethwei specialist Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at The Ball Arena.

In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Harrison was asked about his preparations for this slugfest against 'Man of Steel'.

The 39-year-old veteran wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I wake up at 6am to walk my dog and do some bike work. Muay Thai training after, and some days S&C sessions. I'm training 2 to 3 times a day."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The combat sports world was saddened after Liam Harrison left his gloves in the Circle in the aftermath of his knockout loss to Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver.

The Bad Company affiliate, however, didn't want to leave the game in that manner and decided to resume his legendary career.

Harrison has been a well-respected figure in Muay Thai for years for his incredible fight IQ and penchant for engaging in exhilarating fights. He always entertains, and the world is glad to see him back doing what he does best.

Ad

Liam Harrison says this comeback feels personal

Liam Harrison isn't going back to fighting just for the hell of it. 'Hitman' loves what he does, and he feels that chapter of his career as a fighter is far from over.

The British icon wrote in the same Reddit AMA thread:

"I knew that I could come back and have some more exciting fights. My body is much stronger, and I feel much sharper. I feel like I've got a new lease of life with my brand new Bad Company gym."

Ad

Plus, Harrison promised this comeback fight won't be a one-off, and he'll continue his career regardless of the results.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.