  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I'm training 2 to 3 times a day” - Liam Harrison reveals intense training regimen for comeback fight vs Soe Lin Oo

“I'm training 2 to 3 times a day” - Liam Harrison reveals intense training regimen for comeback fight vs Soe Lin Oo

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 25, 2025 11:42 GMT
Liam Harrison (L) and Soe Lin Oo (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Liam Harrison (L) and Soe Lin Oo (R) | Image by ONE Championship

British striking legend Liam Harrison is leaving no stone unturned for his comeback fight in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

'Hitman' will end his brief retirement at ONE 173: Denver on Aug. 1, when he faces lethwei specialist Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown at The Ball Arena.

In a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Harrison was asked about his preparations for this slugfest against 'Man of Steel'.

The 39-year-old veteran wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I wake up at 6am to walk my dog and do some bike work. Muay Thai training after, and some days S&C sessions. I'm training 2 to 3 times a day."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The combat sports world was saddened after Liam Harrison left his gloves in the Circle in the aftermath of his knockout loss to Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE 168: Denver.

The Bad Company affiliate, however, didn't want to leave the game in that manner and decided to resume his legendary career.

Harrison has been a well-respected figure in Muay Thai for years for his incredible fight IQ and penchant for engaging in exhilarating fights. He always entertains, and the world is glad to see him back doing what he does best.

Ad

Liam Harrison says this comeback feels personal

Liam Harrison isn't going back to fighting just for the hell of it. 'Hitman' loves what he does, and he feels that chapter of his career as a fighter is far from over.

The British icon wrote in the same Reddit AMA thread:

"I knew that I could come back and have some more exciting fights. My body is much stronger, and I feel much sharper. I feel like I've got a new lease of life with my brand new Bad Company gym."
Ad

Plus, Harrison promised this comeback fight won't be a one-off, and he'll continue his career regardless of the results.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications