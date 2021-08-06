"I'm not underestimating" - Manny Pacquiao on how good he thinks Jake Paul is in boxing and a potential fight against him

Manny Pacquiao recently weighed in on a potential fight against YouTuber turned celebrity boxer, Jake Paul. Pacquiao dismissed the idea of fighting Paul, saying he is solely focused on building a legacy.

While Manny Pacquiao doesn't underestimate Jake Paul, he believes the YouTuber will be at a definite disadvantage in terms of experience. Asked about his interest in fighting Jake Paul, Pacquiao told TMZ Sports:

"No, I will not. I want to fight the best to add to my legacy. I'm not underestimating (Jake) Paul, but he don't have a long experience of boxing. So in that point he's already at disadvantage to fight in boxing."

Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to face WBC and IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. When asked if he expected arch-rival Floyd Mayweather to be present at the event, Pacquiao said he was invited.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul is scheduled to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29. Paul currently holds a perfect 3-0 professional record with first-round finishes in all three outings. Jake Paul has earned respect as a pugilist after knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in his most recent outing.

Manny Pacquiao is not big on celebrity boxing matches

Floyd Mayweather recently fought Jake Paul's brother Logan Paul in an eight-round celebrity boxing match on June 6. While Mayweather claims to have earned around $100 million from the bout, his rival Manny Pacquiao wasn't impressed.

The only eight-division boxing world champion took a jibe at Mayweather for fighting down a non-boxer. Speaking to the Radyo Singko program Power and Play with Noli Eala, Pacquiao said in Filipino:

"I’m not like other boxers who fight only for money. I’m not like other boxers who fight only for the money. They will challenge non-boxers just for the money. As for me, I want a real fight. I fight to challenge the best. If we only talk about money, then I should have just fought a non-boxer. If we only talk about money, why would I choose a legend, an undefeated boxer? This is a real fight, not like other fights where you go up against someone who is not a boxer."

