“I’m waiting for the call” - Croatian menace Roberto Soldic ready to throw down once more inside the Circle

Roberto Soldic is ripped and ready to face anyone ONE Championship throws at him.

The Croatian sensation was the most sought-after free agent in 2022, and his arrival at ONE Championship later that year shook the MMA landscape.

Hellbent on making his name on the world stage, Soldic has been putting in the work and basically told ONE Championship to throw anyone at him.

Trending

Roberto Soldic posted on Instagram:

"Discipline is doing what you hate to do, but do it like you love it. I'm waiting for the call @onechampionship 📞"

Soldic is a menacing knockout merchant, and that raw power he possessed led him to the KSW welterweight and middleweight titles.

'Robocop', as he's sometimes called, is the prodigy of Mirko Cro Cop, and it was under the Croatian MMA and kickboxing legend's tutelage that Soldic developed his earth-shattering power.

Soldic has 20 professional wins under his belt, with 17 knockouts and one lone submission win.

The 29-year-old was one of the brightest prospects out of the European regional scene, and he even built a rivalry with reigning UFC middleweight world champion Dricus Du Plessis during their time at KSW.

It's unclear when Soldic will return to action inside the Circle, but any match he figures in would be worth more than the price of admission.

Roberto Soldic reveals he was nursing an injury before ONE Fight Night 10 duel against Zebaztian Kadestam

Roberto Soldic was well on his way to making a statement win when he fought Zebaztian Kadestam in Denver last year.

The pair of knockout machines brought the fireworks in their welterweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 10, but it was Kadestam who took the all-important win in Denver that night.

A few month following his loss to the former ONE welterweight MMA world champion, Soldic revealed he suffered an elbow injury before facing Kadestam.

"I'm not looking for excuses, a few of you knew about this before my match in ONE. It's been a year now and I also have no words for the pain, and I accepted that match against the former champion. I blame myself but let's move on."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback