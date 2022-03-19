"I'm waiting for you in UFC" - Khamzat Chimaev to Logan Paul after Dana White hinted he was open to welcome 'The Maverick' into the promotion

Khamzat Chimaev has called out Logan Paul for an MMA fight after Dana White's recent comments regarding the YouTube sensation's potential career in the UFC. Taking to his Twitter handle, 'Borz' wrote:

"I'm waiting for you in UFC Logan Paul"

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has also previously expressed interest in fighting for the premier MMA promotion sometime down the line. The internet personality had the opportunity to pitch himself directly to the UFC boss for a possible chance to complete in the MMA promotion. This was when Logan Paul had White on his Impaulsive podcast.

While Dana White has previously shown disinterest in the Paul brothers, he seems to have had a change of mind. The outspoken promoter seemed open to the idea and certainly didn’t rule out the possibility. Here's what White said:

"You have wrestling and boxing. You’ve done jiu-jitsu, right? I’m not saying no. I’m not saying no."

Watch Dana White talk about Logan Paul's chances of fighting in the UFC below:

While Khamzat Chimaev has volunteered to welcome Logan Paul in the UFC, it seems very unlikely that the social media star would be willing to take on the undefeated rising star in his promotional debut.

Khamzat Chimaev to face Gilbert Burns in potential No. 1 contender match at UFC 273

A fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns had been rumored for weeks before finally being confirmed by the UFC earlier this month. The two elite welterweights are scheduled to clash at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view event that takes place on April 9.

The Chechen-born-Swede has certainly made a mark in a short amount of time since arriving in the UFC. However, this will be the first time that 'The Wolf' faces someone who ranks nearly as high as the Brazilian in the welterweight division.

'Borz' is also shaping up to be quite a tough challenge for 'Durinho', who put on a dominant performance in his loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. This is especially true considering that Chimaev is yet to experience the slightest waft of adversity inside the cage.

Khamzat Chimaev is coming off a dominant first-round submission win over Li Jingliang in October 2021. Gilbert Burns, on the other hand, scored a unanimous decision win against Stephen Thompson in July 2021.

